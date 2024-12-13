Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no shortage of mixed feelings when it comes to Tom Brady.

Even if you’re not sold on his broadcasting skills, much has been made of his minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders and whether it’s holding him back from being at the top of his craft.

As an owner, Brady is restricted from openly criticizing officials or players, which came to a head when he openly challenged Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch’s ejection earlier this season. Though he spoke out, the league later clarified that his comments would only be restricted if they crossed a certain “egregious” line, with Adam Schefter suggesting the initial restrictions might have been overstated.

But perhaps what wasn’t overstated is Brady’s ownership role in Las Vegas.

Brady has recently played up his role beyond his broadcasting career. And Raiders’ owner Mark Davis played that up even more on Wednesday.

“Obviously, them having the Super Bowl gives them an extra two weeks where he’s going to be tied to Fox,” Davis said at the NFL’s winter meeting, per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. “We expected this job with Fox and promised [Fox Sports CEO] Eric Shanks we would not get in the way of him doing his job.”

And regardless of how you feel about Brady, there’s no telling that any of that has gotten in the way, especially because, as Davis put it, his role with the organization is currently undefined.

It’s not a day-to-day role, but Davis said the communication is “often.”

“He’s competitive, and he’s very thorough in everything he does,” Davis later added. “He has an innate way of communicating that other people can understand. I am excited and really grateful that he’s part of the Raiders organization.”

As Brady juggles wearing the hat of a broadcaster and an owner, it’s clear his connection to the Raiders is only deepening. Whether it’s boosting or holding back his broadcasting career, though, is still up for judgment.

