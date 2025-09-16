Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After more than a year of speculation, Tom Brady’s conflict of interest has never been clearer.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, the cameras showed the 7-time Super Bowl champion sitting in a suite wearing a headset. And if there was still somehow any question about how involved Brady is in the Raiders’ operations, sideline reporter Peter Schrager answered it as he detailed the ex-quarterback and former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly having weekly conversations regarding the team’s game plan.

All of that is fair game when it comes to Brady’s role as a Raiders minority owner, but it’s also in direct conflict with his other job as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. ESPN’s Marcus Spears noted as much during Tuesday’s episode of First Take, going as far as to say that the optics could compromise the integrity of the league.

“It’s abhorrent for me for his job. I love it for his team. You’re the five percent owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sit wherever the hell you want to sit at the game. If you want to be on the sideline with a headset on, go on, be on the sideline with a headset on,” Spears said. “This should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL. Now, teams have to be smart and not divulge information when he’s on a call because at some point the Raiders are gonna play the teams that he’s sitting in on these meetings.”

The former NFL defensive lineman proceeded to point out that there’s actual information shared during these meetings that could prove advantageous to the Raiders in their future preparations. As co-host Chris Canty pushed back that it’s not that big of a deal, Spears questioned whether he’d have the same opinion if it was Jerry Jones being permitted to sit in on such meetings.

“What’s the difference?” Spears asked Canty and Stephen A. Smith.

Spears also noted that there’s a reason that the NFL enacted rules regarding Brady’s role in pre-production meetings, although some of those restrictions have since been relaxed. But with Monday’s cameo reigniting the conversation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those rules revisited, as the competing interests in question were put on full display.