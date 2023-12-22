“Like Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football? That’s got something to do with the Dallas Cowboys. I’m on ESPN. That’s got something to do with playing for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s not just about local. Like the local people love us and they tell us every chance they get. But the national presence that you have when you play for the Cowboys as well is I think second to none. I mean, we’re all over the media. That ain’t no coincidence, D.P., OK?”

Obviously, it would be tough to argue with Spears’ point. From Aikman and himself to Tony Romo, Michael Irvin, Daryl Johnston, Keyshawn Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and even Jason Garrett, it’s hard to watch any sort of NFL coverage or broadcast without a former Cowboys player or coach being involved.

Of course, getting in the opportunity is only half the battle. And as Emmitt Smith and Jason Witten’s short-lived media stints showed, it doesn’t matter how great of a former player you were or which opportunity you were gifted if you don’t have the chops.

To that end, it’s worth noting that Spears’ football acumen, charisma and chemistry with co-hosts have had far more to do with his on-screen success than the team he used to play for. But to his point, it’s possible he might not have ever had the opportunity to showcase those skills had he been drafted by a different team.