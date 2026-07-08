Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marcellus Wiley’s legal troubles predate his July 4 arrest by several months.

According to TMZ, Preferred Bank filed a lawsuit against Wiley and his company, Dat Dude Entertainment, in December 2025, alleging the pair failed to repay a $500,000 loan taken out in May 2023. According to the suit, Wiley agreed to pay the loan back within a year, but the bank says it never received the money or the accrued interest, even after agreeing to extend the deadline multiple times, ultimately through December 2025.

The bank’s lawsuit is the latest in a growing list of legal issues facing Wiley. He was arrested on domestic battery charges on July 4 at the World Marriott in Orlando, where police responded to a call from his wife, Annemarie — who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — saying she was afraid of him and that he had threatened to kill her. She also told officers that Wiley had poked her in the cheek the previous morning, and that he had an unreported history of physical violence toward her. Wiley was held overnight before posting a $1,000 bond the following evening. He has denied the allegations and has suggested Annemarie filed the police report because of her plans to file for divorce.

Annemarie filed for divorce in the days after and has been granted a no-contact order, and in her court documents, accused Wiley of raping her in 2012. She is seeking custody of their three children and use of their Los Angeles home.

Wiley responded publicly to the divorce filing and rape allegation on X, saying he had been “forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion” and claiming to have compiled videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence that directly contradict Annemarie’s claims. He accused her of repeated infidelity, “serious and damaging parenting failures,” and suggested that after being removed from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she “lost her mind.” He said he intends to address the allegations through the legal process.

Divorce Response: I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents. Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 7, 2026

The arrest and divorce filing come amid an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against Wiley in which seven women have come forward with allegations, including a former ESPN production assistant who alleges Wiley assaulted her in a hotel room while the two were coworkers in 2009, and a woman who alleges Wiley began grooming her at age 13 before sexually assaulting her on her 18th birthday in Dallas while he was playing for the Cowboys. The four newest accusers, whose allegations were obtained by Awful Announcing, joined three other women who had previously sued Wiley, alleging he raped them while attending Columbia University for football in 1994. Wiley responded to those allegations in May, claiming he has email, text, and phone records that directly contradict his accusers’ accounts, though he has not shared any of that evidence publicly.

Wiley left Fox Sports in 2022 and has not held a mainstream sports media job since then, instead operating a YouTube channel with more than 500,000 subscribers. He had tenures with ESPN and Fox Sports following a 10-year NFL career, co-hosting SportsNation and his own ESPN LA radio show with Max Kellerman before departing for FS1, where he co-hosted Speak for Yourself alongside Jason Whitlock and later Emmanuel Acho until 2022.