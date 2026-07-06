Credit: Marcellus Wiley on YouTube

Marcellus Wiley broke a two-day silence on Monday, posting a statement on X that thanked supporters and denied wrongdoing without addressing a single specific detail of the case against him.

The former ESPN and Fox Sports host was arrested Saturday on domestic battery charges in Orange County, Florida, and his statement made no reference to the specific allegations, instead leaning on a promise that a fuller account is coming once the legal process allows.

“I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties. Your support is fully appreciated,” Wiley wrote. “I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail. As you know, I’m usually the first to break down the truth and separate facts from fiction. But because this is now a legal matter, and because my greatest responsibility is protecting my babies, who have already been impacted, I have to handle this differently. When I can speak freely, I absolutely will.”

I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties. Your support is fully appreciated. I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail. As you know, I’m usually the first to break down the truth and… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 6, 2026

Wiley was arrested on July 4 and held without bond before being released the following night after posting $1,000. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident took place at the World Marriott in Orlando, where Wiley’s wife told officers she was afraid of him and that he had threatened to kill her. She also told police that Wiley had poked her in the cheek with his finger the previous morning, and that he had an unreported history of violence toward her. She displayed no visible injuries and did not seek medical attention, but told authorities she planned to divorce him once they returned to California. Wiley denied any physical altercation and has suggested his wife filed the report because of the pending divorce. Authorities determined there was probable cause that Wiley “did intentionally touch [his wife] against her will,” and charged him with domestic battery.

The arrest lands in the middle of an ongoing sexual assault case against Wiley involving seven accusers, including a former ESPN production assistant and a woman who alleges Wiley raped her while he was a football player at Columbia University in 1994. Wiley has denied those allegations as well, telling his YouTube audience in May that he has email, text, and phone records he says contradict his accusers’ account, though he has not made that evidence public.

Wiley has been out of mainstream sports media since leaving Fox Sports in December 2022, where he co-hosted Speak for Yourself alongside Jason Whitlock. He has run an independent YouTube channel with more than 500,000 subscribers since 2023 and will, per his own statement, post there once he feels he can speak freely about the case.