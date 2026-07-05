Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former ESPN and Fox Sports host Marcellus Wiley has reportedly been arrested on domestic battery charges in Orange County, Florida, according to TMZ Sports. The 51-year-old former NFL Pro Bowler is being held in jail without bond, the website reports, after being booked on July 4.

The news comes shortly after Wiley faced new sexual assault allegations from four accusers, including one former ESPN production assistant. Those allegations, obtained by Awful Announcing, were filed in April, and joined an ongoing lawsuit against Wiley in which three other women came forward against the former defensive end, alleging he had raped them while attending Columbia University for football in 1994.

Following Awful Announcing’s report, Wiley responded to the latest allegations on his independent YouTube show, claiming he has email, text, and phone records that “directly contradicts the narrative” of his accusers, though he has not shared that evidence publicly.

Per TMZ Sports, details about Wiley’s latest alleged incident are not immediately available. The arrest is the latest in an increasingly long list of violent allegations against Wiley.

Wiley began his career in media a few years following retirement from the NFL. He served as a substitute co-host for Mike and Mike in the Morning on ESPN Radio, co-hosted SportsNation, and eventually hosted his own radio show on ESPN LA from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, Wiley left ESPN for FS1, where he would co-host Speak for Yourself alongside Jason Whitlock. Wiley eventually left FS1 in December 2022, launching his independent YouTube venture in 2023. He has not held a mainstream sports media job since exiting FS1.