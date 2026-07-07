Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of his recent arrest for domestic violence, Marcellus Wiley’s wife has filed for divorce, requested a restraining order, and accused the former NFL defensive end of rape.

Wiley was arrested Saturday, July 4, on domestic battery charges in Orange County, Florida, after his wife, Annemarie, alleged he got physical and threatened to kill her in their hotel room. Wiley later issued a statement denying the allegations, without addressing any specifics of the case against him.

I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties. Your support is fully appreciated. I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail. As you know, I’m usually the first to break down the truth and… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 6, 2026

TMZ has since obtained court documents showing Annemarie Wiley filed for divorce and requested her husband to remain 100 yards away from her. In the court documents, Annemarie claims she has been subjected to a “continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation.” TMZ also reports Annemarie alleged Wiley threw a Coca-Cola bottle at her head while she was nine months pregnant, raped her in 2012, and punched her in the face in 2014.

More recently, she claims Wiley stuck her in the face with shoes in 2025, and alleges he dragged her out of bed, berated her and hit her on the head in January 2026. “He then raped me, telling me that I was his property and that I had to do what he said,” the court document states per TMZ. She claimed Wiley raped her a second time that same day, and again two days later.

Annemarie, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is seeking custody of their three children and use of their Los Angeles home. Wiley has not issued any public statement or comment since TMZ reported the latest allegations against him.

The arrest and most recent allegations come amid an ongoing sexual assault case against Wiley. In April, four new accusers, including one former ESPN production assistant, joined three other women in alleging they were sexually assaulted by Wiley. One woman alleged Wiley raped her while he was a football player at Columbia University in 1994. Wiley has similarly denied all allegations against him.

Following an NFL career that spanned 10 years, Wiley had tenures with ESPN and Fox Sports. He departed Fox in 2022 and has operated his own YouTube channel since 2023, amassing more than 500,000 subscribers. In his statement earlier this week, Wiley said he would speak freely about this ongoing legal matter when he could.