There have been several strange situations this year with local English-language affiliates on certain providers broadcasting only the Spanish-language audio of certain NFL games, with that in particular happening with NBC New Orleans affiliate WDSU on multiple occasions. The latest case of this came with the CBS AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (seen above), with many people in New Mexico in particular complaining that they were only getting Spanish-language audio on the YouTube TV feed of Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE. Here are a few of the many, many tweets:

@YouTubeTV @krqe FIX THIS. Even the Spanish broadcast is all cut up. FIX THIS https://t.co/gzavIdKEzb — Rob Jacobsen (@rob_jacobsen) January 24, 2022

Lmao @krqe fucked something up and they went from showing the game with Spanish commentary to having no commentary at all. — MetalRenz (@MetalRenz) January 24, 2022

YouTube tv. Thru KRQE in Albuquerque NM. Back Spanish now — Rob Jacobsen (@rob_jacobsen) January 24, 2022

@krqe @YouTubeTV the whole first half skipping in Spanish YALL SUCK!!!! — Adrianna (@505AdriannaPot) January 24, 2022

Good job, @krqe! Definitely in ABQ fashion. Not only is the game broadcasted in Spanish, but the audio is f'd up. #ThisIsWhyWeCantHaveNiceThings — Darren (@mi77en) January 24, 2022

Mine just got worse! Spanish and messed up audio! Cmon man! Works on @paramountplus might as well cancel @YouTubeTV @krqe ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/21EL9vzOcj — Rudy Anthony (@rudesterABQ) January 24, 2022

It’s unclear if this issue is from YouTube TV’s end or from the feed that KRQE is providing to them. But it’s certainly an annoying thing to have happen, and that’s especially true during a high-profile playoff game. And this adds to the long list of streaming mishaps we’ve seen during high-profile sports events.

[Photo from Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports]