For anyone who thought all the New York Giants’ drama ended with the departure of Daniel Jones, think again. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers threw gasoline on the fire Sunday in a postgame interview in which he called the team “soft as f***.”

The Giants got hammered by the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7. Nabers had a relatively quiet game, six catches for 64 yards, almost all of that production coming with the game already out of reach.

Reporters interviewing Nabers at his locker afterward got evidence the Giants problems may go far beyond Jones, who was released Friday after six seasons. When a reporter asked Nabers how he’d describe the loss, he said, “Soft as f***.”

When asked what most disappointed him, Nabers reitereated, “F****** soft, man. I’m tired of going out there and losing.”

Malik Nabers is asked to describe the Giants’ loss today: “Soft as f–k” pic.twitter.com/HnbrpoGYX0 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 24, 2024

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, had more to say. The former LSU star questioned why he didn’t get targeted earlier in the game.

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?” he said.

When asked why the Giants didn’t look his way, Nabers said, “Talk to (head coach Brian Daboll).”

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?” Asked why: “Talk to (Brian Daboll)”#Giants rookie wideout sounding off

pic.twitter.com/VztjIU647y — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 24, 2024



Nabers also defended Jones, saying he had not been the problem. Tommy DeVito started at QB Sunday.

“It ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. It ain’t the quarterback,” Nabers said.

When asked about the problem, if it was play-calling, Nabers said, “I don’t know.”

#Giants WR Malik Nabers: “It ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ (Daniel Jones) at quarterback. It ain’t the quarterback.” Reporters: “What is it? Is it the play-calling?” Nabers: “I don’t know.” (🎥 @charlottecrrll)pic.twitter.com/LIVRnaWM8n — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2024



The Giants had already been in the NFL news cycle the past few days for the drama surrounding Jones. The veteran quarterback gave what amounted to a “farewell” speech Thursday. ESPN’s Elle Duncan poked fun at Jones’ talk on SportsCenter, and Giants exec Pat Hanlon clapped back at Duncan. That led Duncan to double down on her comments, and Stephen A. Smith to tell the Giants to “shut the hell up.”

Nabers’ blunt comments suggest there are far deeper problems in the Giants organization than just the quarterback play.

