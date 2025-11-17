Photo Credit: NBC

During halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, NBC announced the return of the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast on Peacock.

Peacock debuted the Madden-themed altcast for an NFL game last December.

The latest edition of the Madden NFL Cast will stream on Peacock on Thanksgiving night (Thursday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET) for the primetime game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, while the traditional broadcast airs on NBC.

NBC showed off a video on Sunday night with an example of what the Madden NFL Cast will look like.

Viewers of Prime Video’s Prime Vision broadcasts likely notice some similarities.

NBC offered more details about the Madden NFL Cast in a press release on Sunday night, noting new features and a broadcast team that includes play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister, former NFL star cornerback Tyrann Mathieu, and former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will also serve as a “ratings adjuster” alongside reporter Kay Adams in Baltimore.

Blending video game elements and live action, the stream will be an immersive, data-powered live football experience that injects Madden NFL’s unique brand elements as animated overlays. Featuring live EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 graphics, route trees, play cards and player ratings, the Madden NFL Cast will transform football strategy, information and IQ for viewers, enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next generation data and AI platform. GeniusIQ combines real-time data insights with fully branded animations, delivering an immersive viewing experience. New to this year’s Madden NFL Cast: The main coverage angle will predominantly come from the hi-sky camera located behind the quarterback – the view most familiar to Madden gamers – rather than from television’s traditional sideline camera location. The live stream, available exclusively on Peacock, will feature a dedicated commentary team. Three-time All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu joins this year’s team, alongside returning Madden NFL Cast veterans Paul Burmeister of NBC Sports, who will handle play-by-play, and former NFL quarterback, YouTuber and Madden NFL expert Kurt Benkert, who will utilize graphic overlays to discuss and predict play options. Mathieu, who was regularly among the highest Madden-rated players at his position, had 36 interceptions in 180 games over 12 NFL seasons, and played on the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs team which won Super Bowl LIV. Six-time Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson – who frequently discussed his own Madden rating in production meetings with John Madden – returns to the Madden NFL Cast as “ratings adjuster,” adjusting player ratings in real-time from on-site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore alongside reporter Kay Adams.

This news comes just a few days after Peacock announced a reality-TV-themed NFL altcast for an upcoming Sunday Night Football game.