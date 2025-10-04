Mac Jones Eating Banana

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones helped lead his team to a big overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night as he continued to fill in for injured starter Brock Purdy. However, he probably didn’t expect to have to address his in-game eating habits after the game.

During Thursday night’s broadcast, Jones was seen on the sideline eating bananas as he battled through muscle cramps. Bananas are high in potassium and are commonly consumed by athletes during exercise or competition to help combat cramps. It’s particularly common in tennis, where players are regularly seen eating the fruit during breaks between games or sets.

At one point, when Jones was shown eating a banana, Al Michaels claimed that the Niners quarterback had eaten 11 bananas throughout the game.

Obviously, this seemed like an absolutely unbelievable number of bananas for someone to consume over the course of a three-hour game, especially considering he was on the field for half of it, so the comment quickly attracted a lot of attention on social media. In fact, the comment drew so much attention that Mac Jones was even asked about it directly during his postgame press conference following the overtime win.

Mac Jones setting the record straight on how many bananas he had during Thursday’s game 😂🍌 (via @49ers) pic.twitter.com/377TaPCPlg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 3, 2025

As it turns out, people were right to be skeptical.

“11?” Jones responded when asked about his fruit consumption.

“That’s definitely wrong,” Jones added with a laugh.

Mac Jones clarified that he believes he only had three bananas on the sideline, which is obviously nowhere near the number that Al Michaels claimed that he ate.

It’s not clear where Michaels’ number came from, whether he was just exaggerating or thought it was close to the legitimate number, but those concerned can now rest easy knowing that the quarterback actually consumed a very normal number of bananas during Thursday night’s game.