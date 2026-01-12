Credit: Jacksonville Jaguars

Postgame press conferences with a losing coach are typically more combative than anything. But that wasn’t the case for at least one member of the credentialed press during Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s media availability following his team’s Wild Card loss the the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

In a bizarre interaction, Lynn Jones of the Jacksonville Free Press News showered effusive praise onto Coen mere minutes after the Jags’ three-point loss. Coen, understandably, didn’t really know how to react. Watch below:

Lynn Jones of the Jacksonville Free Press News gave Liam Coen his flowers after the Jaguars’ Wild Card loss to the Bills 🥹pic.twitter.com/khymRJ1MTH — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 11, 2026

“How you doing today, Lynn Jones, Jacksonville Free Press News,” the not-so-objective reporter began. “I just want to tell you, congratulations on your success young man. You hold your head up, alright? You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, okay? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval, you the one. Keep it going, we got another season, okay? Take care, and much continued success to you and the entire team.”

“Appreciate it. Thank you, ma’am,” a grinning Coen responded.

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is not how any member of the media awarded press conference credentials should conduct themselves. Even if your job is to be an opinion columnist, and your opinion is that the Jaguars had “a most magnificent season,” save it for the column. A press conference should be used to gain information, challenge a decision maker like Coen, and build context for how the game played out.

What Jones did was the sports media equivalent of Russian state media telling Vladimir Putin his economy is booming. While the moment was a departure from press conference norms, media members as well as viewers, were split on how to view the interaction.

This is an awesome post-game exchange between a reporter and Jaguars HC Liam Coen: pic.twitter.com/FwE8aRFaaR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

Schefter endorsed the moment by calling it “awesome”, while others found that framing of the viral moment odd in itself.

Nothing “awesome” about fans/fake media doing stuff like that. It should be embarrassing for the people who credentialed her and her organization, and it’s a waste of time for those of us actually working. https://t.co/sP2vAEJYj4 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 11, 2026

That can’t be a reporter. Cause if so, I would not have used the term awesome. https://t.co/RVLDeAiFP5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 12, 2026

Michael Eaves found both arguements to be persusavive.

1) This is inappropriate for this particular working environment. 2) There’s nothing quite as comforting as encouraging words from an older Black woman. 3) Both things can be true at the same time. https://t.co/8qwb9qUFuP — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) January 12, 2026

Ultimately it comes down to how you view the interaction. Yes, this was an unexpected moment of humanity, and one that is rarely seen in this type of setting. But also there are numerous journalists that could’ve been granted the privilege of asking Coen a question after a season-ending loss like that, but didn’t get that opportunity because one person decided to use their time to praise the Jags coach.

To be clear, Jones’ opinion is completely valid. The Jaguars had a great turnaround versus last season, and the franchise does have reason to be proud of this season’s achievements. But a postgame press conference is not the time and place to express those sentiments. That’s the column, not the question.