Photo Credit: ESPN2

ESPN debuted a “MNF Playbook” altcast for the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. The analytics-powered altcast featured NextGen Stats and visualizations, to go with film room vibes with the analysis provided by Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Luke Kuechly, and Brian Burke. While the main broadcast was shown on ESPN, the MNF Playbook altcast was shown on ESPN2, and it was met with rave reviews from viewers.

Kuechly, the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his playing career with the Carolina Panthers, showed why he’s one of the highest IQ linebackers of all time.

With under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and trailing 41-27, 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers and the Colts had first-and-10 at the San Francisco 29-yard line.

“It’s that quick route to Tyler Warren,” Kuechly said pre-snap and used the telestrator to show where the ball was going.

49ers linebacker Dee Winters saw it the same way and jumped the Warren route for a 75-yard pick-six.

Luke Kuechly is still jumping passing lanes 😳 He saw Dee Winters’ pick-six coming ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nIirLqSzR1 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2025

“There it is,” Kuechly and Orlovsky each said as Rivers let go of the ball.

“Got it,” Kuechly added as Winters made the interception.

“He just called a pick,” Orlovsky said in amazement about Kuechly.

“You saw that one coming,” Yates said to Kuechly after providing play-by-play.

“Yeah, and Dan, you heard it earlier too- Orlando,” Kuechly explained. “You listen to all of this stuff at the line of scrimmage. And sometimes, that’s all you want to do as a defender is get up there and listen. Is it Rip? Is it Liz? Is it Ralph? Is it Larry? Those are all line slide calls. And then now it’s Orlando. Orlando was called earlier. They ran it again, and Dee Winters jumped right in front of it.”

“You know what I love?” Orlovsky said. “We had it early in the game, and Luke said, ‘You’re always just going back and trying to remember the things that you hear for later in the game.’ I promise you Winters had heard ‘Orlando’ previously in the game, anticipated that route when the back goes to the flat. What an enormous play.”

That’s beautiful content for the football nerd and truly expert analysis from one of the best to ever play linebacker.