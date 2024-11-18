Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Halfway through Week 11’s afternoon slate, Louis Riddick had just about enough of his fellow announcers.

Riddick, who lends his voice to ESPN’s college football coverage, as well as being on the network’s No. 2 team for NFL coverage, is a former defensive back himself. Playing seven NFL seasons at safety, Riddick is quite familiar with the position’s responsibilities at a time when media members are often getting it wrong.

So, Riddick went out of his way to set the record straight.

He took issue with a recurring criticism directed at defensive backs.

Riddick’s gripe?

The persistent expectation that DBs should always “turn their head around and look for the ball” — a critique he finds maddeningly inaccurate.

Although he didn’t name names, Riddick’s frustration was clear, and it likely stemmed from something said during the earlier 1 p.m. slate of NFL games.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he aired his frustration:

“For the 10 millionth time…you can’t turn and look for the ball in that instance,” he wrote. “Don’t believe me.. try running as fast as you can to catch up with someone running ahead of you, while at the same time turning your head backwards and looking behind you. It’s impossible. Thanks.”

The number of announcers that continue to criticize a DB for not “turning their head around and looking for the ball”, when they are not in phase with a receiver and are trying to get back in phase, is mind numbing. For the 10 millionth time…you can’t turn and look for the ball… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 17, 2024

Riddick’s message feels like a thinly veiled criticism at announcers who love to “Monday Morning Quarterback” DB play. That said, only a handful have lined up in the secondary themselves. Going beyond local radio broadcasts, in addition to Riddick, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty and Adam Archuleta are the only national analysts (and announcers) who bring firsthand experience to their analysis of the position.

But Riddick’s frustration doesn’t mean he’s dismissing those without playing experience. A lot of the insightful commentary we’ve come to appreciate on Sundays and throughout the week comes from analysts who have never played in the NFL or even from those who played entirely different positions.

What Riddick is saying is that it’s a lot easier said than done to turn around and find the ball, which is far more complex than many announcers make it out to be. It’s a message he’s clearly tired of repeating, but given the volume of criticism from his colleagues in the media, it’s one he feels the need to defend time and time again.

