Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams will make a bit of history in the 2026 NFL season thanks to the league’s schedule makers.

The NFL primetime schedule has become much more flexible in recent years. Sunday Night Football on NBC has had flex scheduling for most of the season for years. And now Monday Night Football on ESPN has limited flex capabilities late in the season as well.

But when the schedule is released in May, it’s always worth seeing just what teams have how many primetime games because these are the franchises that the NFL has the most faith in as a ratings draw and a competitive team throughout the entire season.

In 2026, that team is the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have tied a record set by the 2023 Buffalo Bills and 2025 Kansas City Chiefs with a total of seven primetime games on their schedule in 2026.

The Rams’ seven prime-time games this season tie the 2023 Bills and the 2025 Chiefs for the most in a season in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/k2DlQSRWy0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2026

Those primetime games are scheduled as follows. It includes four night games in the first five weeks of the season and then holiday games on Thanksgiving Even and Christmas night:

Week 1 vs 49ers, Netflix Australia game

Week 2 vs Giants, Monday Night Football

Week 3 at Broncos, Sunday Night Football

Week 5 vs Bills, Monday Night Football

Week 12 vs Packers, Netflix Thanksgiving Eve game

Week 13 vs Chiefs, Thursday Night Football

Week 16 at Seahawks, Fox Christmas night game

The Rams fell one step shy of the Super Bowl last season when they lost the NFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl winners in the Seattle Seahawks. They came in just behind Los Angeles with six primetime games along with the Bills, Chiefs, and Packers. You can pour one out for the Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Dolphins, and Raiders who were shut out of primetime showcases in 2026.

The Rams got the most primetime games (7) while five teams got none this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bVfOlglLdW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 15, 2026

It’s an interesting decision because you usually don’t count the Rams among the top ratings draws in the league along the likes of the Cowboys, Lions, and Chiefs. Even their own fans in Los Angeles are notoriously lukewarm towards their own NFL franchises. And with the Rams schedule, none of these games are likely to be flexed given the early season focus and special dates near the end of the campaign. The league is putting a ton of faith in Matthew Stafford and company to be healthy and near the top of the NFC standings throughout the season.