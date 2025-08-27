Credit: Rick Snider

Longtime Washington sports writer Rick Snider passed away on Tuesday after suffering a stroke on August 11.

Snider began covering sports in Washington, D.C., in 1978, most notably writing about the Washington Commanders, as well as every local professional and college team, high school sports, and horse racing, which he said was his favorite sport to cover.

While he’d stepped away from the Washington Post Express in 2019, writing for SI.com in 2020, and 106.7 The Fan in 2024, he was still penning columns and offering insight on the Commanders through earlier this month at Yardbarker. He’d also previously spent 20 years at The Washington Times, which he called the “best part of my career.”

“I can’t pick my favorite person or game or whatever. They’ve all melted over the years into one general experience,” he wrote last year. “Oh, Len Bias’ death was the biggest story I covered. Not even close. Maybe No. 2 was Dan Snyder buying the Redskins. Who knew what a nightmare that would become. No. 3 was the Redskins’ final Super Bowl run while No. 4 was 20 Kentucky Derbies. And, maybe George Mason’s Final Four run was No. 5.”

Along with his sports work, Snider was an author, became a licensed tour guide of the Washington area, and taught classes on the history of Washington, among other varied interests.

As news of Snider’s passing made the rounds this week, tributes poured in from friends, co-workers, and even the Commanders organization.

“On behalf of the entire Commanders organization, we want to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Snider, who passed away today,” read the Commanders statement. “Rick was a consummate professional who covered the franchise with class for over 40 years. His combination of tremendous knowledge of the game, understanding of the franchise’s history, ability to connect with people from different backgrounds and his quick wit made his coverage unique and compelling. Rick was a great man and an absolute joy to be around. His presence on the Commanders beat will be sorely missed.”

Godspeed to @Snide_Remarks, the hardest-working guy I know. Rick suffered a stroke Aug. 11 and died peacefully this afternoon. We were friends for 38 years, worked on many projects together, and rarely went more than a few days without staying in touch. I’m devasted by this loss. pic.twitter.com/ZqbgYVhZKu — Dennis Tuttle (@dentuttle) August 26, 2025

Very sad to hear about the sudden and tragic passing of Rick Snider, a long-time sports writer and media personality here in the nation’s capital. Rick was a fun, knowledgeable and passionate writer. Rest in peace, Rick. Sending our sincerest condolences to Rick’s friends and… https://t.co/dlmUnBYyHh — Zach Leonsis (@ZacharyLeonsis) August 27, 2025

Very sad to hear of Rick’s passing today. We spent two years on the Maryland beat when I was young and green and he was wise and hardened. He was competitive, and used to tease me as he packed up to leave while I was still laboring over stories: “It ain’t Shakespeare, kid.” https://t.co/RlV46CDcfB — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) August 27, 2025

Rick Snider was one of the good ones. Authentic— real and fair. He loved this city, he loved its people and he especially loved its sports teams. I saw him last at the Harry Benson gallery opening; we talked Beatles, we talked DC sports, we talked media. He was wise and caring… https://t.co/wwWjW77W2v — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) August 27, 2025

When I was first credentialed to attend Redskins camp 26 years ago, Rick Snider was a heavy hitter on the beat. Few people have been as supportive to me in the decades since. I’ve sat next to him in the press box at hundreds of games. I borrowed his binoculars so many times… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2025

I was so saddened to hear about the passing of @Snide_Remarks, Rick Snider. Rick was a kind soul, and we shared many interests. Before we met, I read his book and was fascinated by his short stories and deep knowledge of the Washington Redskins. Over the years, he became a… pic.twitter.com/6yimk9hJwn — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 26, 2025