Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend will be hanging it up after the 2025 season.

Longtime Bucs radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff will retire at the conclusion of the team’s season, the Buccaneers announced on Wednesday. When all is said and done, Deckerhoff will have called 37 seasons of Buccaneers football on the radio, the third-longest active tenure among NFL radio voices behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Merrill Reese and the Dallas Cowboys’ Brad Sham. Incredibly, Deckerhoff has been on the call for three-quarters of all Tampa Bay Buccaneers games in franchise history, including both of the team’s Super Bowl victories.

“Calling Buccaneers games has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” Deckerhoff said in his retirement announcement. “I’ve had the fortune to form meaningful relationships with players, coaches and staff members as well as interact with thousands of Buccaneers fans everywhere in the world. My wife, Ann, and I are grateful to the Glazer family for allowing us to be a part of the Buccaneers organization for so many wonderful years. I am equally thankful to all the members of the radio crew and the partners I have had with me through the years– particularly Dave Moore, who has been by my side for the past 19 years. I will miss doing what I love, but now is the right time to step away.”

While Deckerhoff is closing out his 37th year calling Bucs games, that isn’t even the longest tenure he’s had with a single team during his storied career. Deckerhoff was the voice of the Florida State Seminoles for 42 years between 1979 and 2021, solidifying his status as one of Florida’s all-time great broadcasters. As if his longevity didn’t speak for itself, Deckerhoff won Florida Sportscaster of the Year 16 times and was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

One of the more memorable calls in Deckerhoff’s Buccaneers career is Derrick Brooks’ pick-six to seal Super Bowl XXXVII where he said, “There it is! The dagger’s in! We’re going to win the Super Bowl!” That call went on to be known as “the dagger” in Tampa Bay circles.

“For 37 seasons, Gene Deckerhoff’s voice has set the scene for the most iconic moments in our franchise’s history, and his signature calls will forever resonate with Buccaneers fans,” Buccaneers Owner Bryan Glazer said in the announcement. “His passion, authenticity, and unmistakable voice created memories that have been cherished and enjoyed by countless generations of Buccaneers fans. As he closes out his extraordinary journey, we congratulate Gene on a remarkable broadcasting career and wish him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.”