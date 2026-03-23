Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Logan Paul has established himself as a pro wrestler, but the former YouTuber switched sports over the weekend to compete in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

In the days leading up to the event, an interesting subplot developed between Paul and NFL legend Tom Brady, who competed in the event as well and was skeptical about Paul’s athletic ability.

“I’m actually a little worried for you,” Brady said to Paul.

“I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition,” Brady, the lead NFL on Fox color commentator, continued.

Things played out a little differently on the field Saturday. Paul left his impact felt on the game, managing to sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and proving to be a thorn in Brady’s side, although the three-time MVP still flashed the talent that won him seven Super Bowls.

After the game, Paul took to X to make a sarcasm-laden apology to Brady and Hurts.

“I’d like to apologize to Jalen Hurts for sacking you and later deflecting a pass that then got intercepted by my team, allowing us to score on the very next possession. If you get traded or your contract gets cut down, now we know why, and it’s probably pretty embarrassing,” Paul said.

“So I am sorry. And of course, I’d like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life. I understand you’re older,” Paul continued. “It’s not like you could go anywhere and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me. And I want you to know that I forgive you for that because that’s what real men do.

“And lastly, I want to apologize to everyone that said that I was not a great athlete because you all look stupid as hell right now. Thank you.”

Paul has put the ball squarely in Brady’s court to respond, and there’s a chance the pair will ultimately go on to settle things in a WWE ring.