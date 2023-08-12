Lomas Brown watches the action against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2020. Lions

While Detroit Lions legend Lomas Brown wasn’t included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class, he learned of incredible news Friday night.

During their preseason opener against the New York Giants, Detroit found the former longtime offensive tackle-turned-radio analyst and delivered an on-air surprise. The team intends to induct Brown into their ring of honor, the Pride of the Lions.

“During tonight’s broadcast, we surprised Lions Legend Lomas Brown with the news that he’ll be inducted to the Pride of the Lions this year! Congratulations, @LomasBrown75!” the team revealed.

During tonight's broadcast, we surprised Lions Legend Lomas Brown with the news that he'll be inducted to the Pride of the Lions this year! Congratulations @LomasBrown75! pic.twitter.com/ST40sQK5gR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 12, 2023

Brown spent the bulk of his career in Detroit, from 1985-1995. He was named an All-Pro five times as a Lion, certainly ranking as one of the team’s best offensive linemen in their long history. Detroit already honored him before, naming him to their 75th Anniversary Team and to their All-Time Team.

Brown won a Super Bowl in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2002 season. He’s regarded as one of the best linemen of the modern era and, certainly, one of the most accomplished.

This was a pleasant gesture by the Lions and one that was received quite well. On-air surprises are quite commonplace, and it generally comes out well. Recently, Charles Barkley informed longtime on-air colleague Ernie Johnson that EJ would be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

[Detroit Lions]