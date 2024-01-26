Dan Campbell has had enough.

The Detroit Lions head coach met the media Friday for one more look at Sunday’s NFC Championship meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

He appeared irritated a few times, but he’s certainly not the first head coach to show that emotion at a press conference. Lions beat reporter Kyle Meinke of MLive.com gave a perfect summary of the session in a tweet.

“He’s over talking, and ready to play ball,” Meinke wrote. “Pounded the podium when two reporters talked at the same time. Gave side eye when a cameraman’s cell went off (sigh). Paused a while when asked about Goff (yet again).”

Many reporters and fans noting Campbell’s short fuse Friday didn’t blame the coach, noting he’s already answered the same questions more than once.

Regarding one reporter’s question on whether the Lions are doing anything differently this week, Campbell said no, “The problem is all this,” referring to the media hype.

The highlight might have been when someone asked about quarterback Jared Goff’s “superpowers.” Campbell paused for almost 10 seconds before responding.

“Goff’s superpowers … let’s see, what have I not said before?” he said. “I’m trying to think of something else I haven’t said.”

Here’s the full video of the media session.

Reporters and fans alike didn’t blame Campbell for acting like a “live wire” at the event.

