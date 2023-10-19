Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks with reporters during training camp in Allen Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The relationship between reporters and coaches is not meant to be adversarial, but it can be sometimes. There’s a mutual understanding that each has a job to do, and while each side might not always agree, there’s a standard to be upheld.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell upheld that standard, and then some earlier this week. Wednesday, he was asked a pretty innocuous question about containing Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the Lions are set to play Baltimore in Week 7.

“He’s extremely dangerous as always,” Campbell said. “That’s not changing right now, so that focal point will always start with him, especially defensively.”

Campbell paused briefly and stared toward the reporter who asked the question, Bernie Smilovitz.

No, there was nothing wrong with the question that was asked by the weekday evening sports anchor for Local Four. But Smilotvitz, had recently lost his wife of 38 years, Dr. Donna Rockwell, who tragically and unexpectedly passed away. Campbell shared his condolences in a rather public manner, but his message seemed to resonate as an “I see you,” moment, especially with Smilotvitz back to work so soon.

“My heart goes out to you, man. God bless you.”

Question came from Bernie Smilovitz, who recently and tragically lost his wife. Heartfelt gesture by Campbell: https://t.co/WiwPz8ROvY pic.twitter.com/Kltgj7TCYP — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 18, 2023

This was a heartfelt gesture by Campbell. It wasn’t grand by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a uniquely human moment. Far too often, that element disappears from the press conference room. Some things are bigger than football, and while Campbell did give a rather tame answer about containing Jackson, there was seemingly a realization that the question at hand wasn’t the most important thing going on in the room.

It’s good to see that Smilovitz, widely respected by his colleagues, is back at work. He penned recently for ClickOnDetroit that he wrestled mightily with returning to work, but instead, decided to live by the standard established by his late wife, who “understood just how fragile life is, and she knew you had to live every day like it was your last.”

And good on Campbell for that acknowledgment, showing grace in a time of need for a grieving husband.

[SI]