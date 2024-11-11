February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Lil Wayne during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The pivot from iconic rapper to sports media talking head apparently isn’t that difficult.

Or at least for Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne, the transition comes naturally. As announced during halftime of the New York Giants-Carolina Panthers game in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Tunechi will appear every week on NFL Network’s Sunday morning show NFL GameDay Morning.

It’s far from the first time Lil Wayne will hold a prominent sports media role. Last year, the rapper joined the now-canceled FS1 debate show Undisputed as a contributor alongside host Skip Bayless. Lil Wayne also recorded the intro song for that show. According to Marcellus Wiley earlier this year, the old sparring partners are set to reunite and launch their own “sports-based show with music and life mixed in,” according to Bayless.

Weezy’s appetite for sports media apparently doesn’t begin and end with Skip, however. The noted Green Bay Packers fan will join the crew of Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Gerald McCoy on NFL Network each Sunday.

It will be interesting to see what NFL Network has in store for the rapper. His weekly segments on Undisputed didn’t exactly draw rave reviews, but Lil Wayne clearly has a passion for sports and sports media. And when you can have an artist with the stature of Lil Wayne join your show every week, why not find a role for him?

[NFL Media]