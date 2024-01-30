Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As it turns out, Taylor Swift won’t be the only celebrity significant other at Super Bowl LVIII.

Throughout the San Francisco 49ers’ own run to the Super Bowl, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has cultivated a following of her own. Over the years, Juszczyk has used creative means to make her own gameday outfits, often by repurposing her husband’s jerseys into more fashionable attire.

While Juszczyk’s fashion work had already garnered her a decent following on social media, it has blown up in recent weeks thanks to a puffer jacket she made for Swift, who, as you may have heard, is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Mrs. Juszczyk reportedly gained more than 400,000 followers after Swift wore the jacket she made for her for the Chiefs’ victory over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round, the same weekend she was also commissioned to create a Detroit Lions-themed jacket for actor Taylor Lautner.

While Juszczyk has her DesignsByKristin website, it only seemed like a matter of time until she became part of a bigger business. That deal came this week, with the NFL agreeing to a licensing deal with Juszczyk that will grant her the ability to use NFL marks in men’s and women’s apparel designs, according to Sportico.

At this point, details of the deal are sparse and it remains unclear whether she’ll be selling NFL-licensed gear through her own website or if the league will be mass-producing her designs and selling them on its own retailers (or a combination of the two). Either way, it’s tough to view the agreement as anything but a win for fashion-conscious sports fans, especially women who are often left with limited officially licensed options outside of resized apparel that was originally designed for men.

