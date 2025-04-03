Credit: ‘The Facility’

Dak Prescott might have the most untradeable contract in the NFL.

That hasn’t stopped LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy, or a Cleveland radio host, for that matter, from entertaining the idea anyway. It’s been debunked, refuted, and dismissed, yet here we are. We go through this cycle every time the Cowboys trade for a quarterback, especially one the media values more than actual NFL teams. It happened when Dallas acquired Trey Lance. Now it’s happening again after the Cowboys traded for Joe Milton III.

Yes, that Joe Milton — the same quarterback Colin Cowherd once claimed could challenge Drake Maye for the Patriots’ starting job. That never happened. But few players have generated more offseason hype from a single game than Milton, who closed out the season with a 23-16 win over Buffalo, completing 22 of 29 passes (75.9%) for 241 yards and a touchdown.

The former Tennessee Vols prospect is in his Matt Flynn era. Milton has always had the arm talent, meaning he can easily launch the ball 80 yards, but he’s never put it all together. That hasn’t stopped people from considering him a viable NFL quarterback. McCoy is just the latest to fall for it.

And that doesn’t mean he can’t be. But LeSean McCoy took it to another level.

On Thursday’s The Facility, McCoy implored Dak Prescott to “find a realtor” after announcing the trade. Never mind that Dallas was simply looking to replace Cooper Rush on its depth chart. So, McCoy framed it as something much bigger. And he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“I’ll just be honest, man, listen, if Dak Prescott has that [inaudible] he’s always had going into that next year, right? Dak, find a realtor,” McCoy said. “Because Joe Milton got talent — he can play. And I’ll say this, y’all laughing on that, but I’ve seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them … We’ve seen it happen.”

“Dak Prescott, find a realtor. Because Joe Milton can play.”@CutOnDime25 reacts to the Cowboys trading a 5th-round pick for QB Joe Milton pic.twitter.com/YFuycUw7Wz — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 3, 2025

Well, some in sports media thought it would happen with Lance. It didn’t.

We’ve seen it before with McCoy and other former players on The Facility, too. And that’s not a knock on the show, which isn’t trying to be First Take or Undisputed, but it falls into that trap when it makes these kinds of proclamations. Emmanuel Acho pitched The Facility as a “beautiful alternative” to First Take, but a “refreshing alternative” might be more accurate.

And then there’s this from McCoy, which feels less like analysis and more like an attempt to manufacture a hot take.

There’s a difference between bold predictions and outright fantasy, and suggesting Prescott should start house hunting because of a former seventh-round pick not named Brock Purdy falls firmly into the latter. Milton might have the tools to develop into something, but Dallas didn’t trade for its future quarterback — it replaced a backup.

But McCoy knows the playbook. Milton might also know Brian Schottenheimer’s playbook after training camp, but he’s not stepping in for Prescott anytime soon.