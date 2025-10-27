Credit: Speakeasy on YouTube

We rarely hear NFL players get honest about their emotions, and the reaction from LeSean McCoy this week to Justin Fields is a perfect example of why.

After New York Jets owner Woody Johnson surprised Fields by ripping the quarterback’s performance this season in comments to the media, Fields led a tough, one-point win over the Cincinnati Bengals. While Fields discussed the win postgame with reporters, he revealed the emotional toll the week had taken on him.

“When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying,” Fields said. “Not because we won, but just because of the goodness of god and just how everything works for the greater good. Everything I’ve been through the past week … I’m just thankful.”

New York this offseason became the latest team to take a chance on Fields, a former first-round draft pick, but had not won a game until Sunday. In the past, Field has been open about his struggles with epilepsy and mental health, while also frequently citing his faith and religious beliefs in how he sees the world.

Apparently, none of this landed well with McCoy, who crushed Fields on Sunday evening on his live podcast, Speakeasy.

“I had moments where I was crying, emotional, but guess what I had to do? I had to suck it up and get to my job,” McCoy said. “Because yo, every time you have a good game, you want to have these emotional breakdowns? It’s the NFL we’re playing at. There’s guys that get paid all this money, and a dude beats them out and they don’t get none of it. You don’t do that.”

.@CutOnDime25 did NOT hold back on Justin Fields and his recent press conference 😳 pic.twitter.com/xmkRTUpDku — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) October 27, 2025

From McCoy’s comments, you might think that Fields refused to show up for the game on Sunday. Instead, Fields pushed through his feelings and helped the Jets win their first game under head coach Aaron Glenn.

That still was not enough for McCoy, who not only demanded an even keel from Fields but also kicked the quarterback while he was down, clarifying that he had a better career than the journeyman Fields.

Fields has already become known for his vulnerability and openness in the NFL, so McCoy’s comments are unlikely to sway him. But McCoy’s response highlights just how closed off the average NFL locker room remains to emotions.