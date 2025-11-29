Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’re delighted to report that Detroit Lions legend Lem Barney is alive.

You would have thought otherwise if you had read the announcement made by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

According to Hall’s initial announcement, Barney, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Lions, has died at 80.

Many outlets ran with the news and started offering up tributes, including the NFL’s own site.

However, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reached out to Barney’s son and found out that Lem was, in fact, very much alive.

OK. Talked to Lem Barney’s son. He said Lem is alive. He said he Lem saw on Thanksgiving, started getting messages asking about his dad last night. He said he talked to Lem’s nurse today, had her send a selfie, heard his voice in the background. “He’s good … He is alive.” — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 29, 2025

Birkett added that Lem Barney’s son said this was the second time he’s had to address false reports about his father’s passing.

Tony Paul of Detroit News also confirmed Barney is still alive, speaking with his sister.

Media reports about Lem Barney are false. The #Lions legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer has *not* died, according to his sister, who I just spoke to. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) November 29, 2025

About two hours after their initial announcement, the Hall of Fame issued a second one, rescinding their news and apologizing for the error.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame apologized and rescinded its earlier email about Lions legend Lem Barney. Barney’s family told @TonyPaul1984 that he is still alive. pic.twitter.com/ydAPV0v6jR — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 29, 2025

“Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today. The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology.”

We’ll have to see if we get an explanation for how things got far enough along for the Hall to announce without verification.

In the meantime, the whole thing allows us a chance to celebrate Barney, who also played college football for the Jackson State Tigers. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1967, played in seven Pro Bowls, and was selected as a first-team All-NFL player in 1968 and 1969. He has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Detroit Lions Hall of Fame, the Jackson State Sports Hall of Fame, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.