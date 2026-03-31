Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As news broke on Monday that Teamworks was officially acquiring the data arm of Pro Football Focus, the bespoke analytics firm owned by NBC Sports’ lead NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth, it became clear that many employees staffed on the company’s media side were not being retained.

Collinsworth sold PFF’s enterprise data set and associated businesses, with staffers working in that part of the company making the transition to Teamworks. The NBC analyst retained PFF’s “consumer business,” which includes the media side of the company that produces analytics-driven content for different mediums.

On Monday, numerous people from PFF’s content team announced they had been let go via social media. Affected staffers include Trevor Sikkema, host of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast, Mike Kennedy, who led PFF’s social accounts, Beckett Mesko, a social media producer, John Owning, an editor, Seth Reese, a graphic designer, Max Chadwick, a college football analyst, Thomas Valentine, a fantasy football writer, and Jon Macri, a fantasy football analyst.

Hello, friends. Like too many others, today was my last day with PFF Working in sports is awesome, but it’s who you work with that makes a job a dream job. I had a dream job for the last 5yrs Thank you to anyone and everyone who has supported us throughout the years. Love y’all — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 31, 2026

For those wondering, yes, I was part of the PFF layoffs today. Grateful for the connections I made and proud of the work I did. Ran our Main @PFF Twitter & IG accounts (2.3M combined followers) solo for the last year plus. DMs are open for any roles or opportunities you have. pic.twitter.com/WvOei0wduk — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) March 30, 2026

Following the PFF layoffs, I’m officially a free agent. Grateful for the connections & what I got to build there, even if the exit wasn’t how I would’ve drawn it up. Looking for roles in social, content, and video. DMs open. Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/1DOn1tjVVa — Beckett🔋 (@410Beck) March 30, 2026

Unfortunately, I was a part of the PFF layoffs today. Really enjoyed my time there, where I met and worked with so many kind, hard-working and incredibly talented people. Excited to see what’s next. Appreciate y’all. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) March 30, 2026

Sadly was apart of PFF layoffs today. Very thankful they took a shot on me and gave me my first design position. Extremely proud of the work I did & my growth as a designer over the past four years. Will miss working in football. Gonna take a few weeks off to refresh and… pic.twitter.com/xgY0B5f5vo — Seth Reese † (@SethR94) March 30, 2026

Unfortunately my time at PFF has come to an end. Back in high school, I viewed PFF as a dream job. For five years, that dream came true and showed me that it was so much better than I imagined. So grateful for my time there and also so unbelievably pumped for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/P1RA996CQ9 — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) March 30, 2026

It’s been an honour working with the most talented and hard-working people the last three years at PFF, and I’m sad that it comes to an end today. Not sure what comes next, but certainly feel like I have the itch to carry on writing. My DMs are open if you’re on the look out! — Thomas Valentine (@tvalentinesport) March 30, 2026

SOME PERSONAL NEWS 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lSUlxb2Cxk — Jon Macri (@IDP_Macri) March 30, 2026

It is unclear what this all means for the long-term prospects of PFF’s content arm. The company’s player rankings, which have been prominently featured on NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecasts for years, propelled the brand into the mainstream. But without the proprietary data to base content around, and a much smaller staff, that part of the company could begin to look a lot different.