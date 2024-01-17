Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) warms up before action against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce will be announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Multiple reports say the veteran center told his teammates he played his last NFL game on Monday night. He leaves behind a long, illustrious career with the Philadelphia Eagles filled to the brim with accomplishments.

With seven-time Pro Bowl, six Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl, Kelce also left a stamp on a famous play: The Tush Push.

There was a specific saying he would call out when he was about to implement the play. He told NFL on Fox’s Laura Okmin that he would yell, “****my life!” before the play.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed it to Okmin.

My favorite quote of the season was one I couldn’t say on TV. Explaining the toll the tush push takes on you, @JasonKelce told me upon push, he yells, “FU@K MY LIFE!” (Jalen Hurts confirmed) Here’s to a man who also screams – and lives –

“I LOVE my life” just as passionately. pic.twitter.com/yd0g2az9bB — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) January 16, 2024

The Tush Push or Brotherly Shove, as it’s so wonderfully called, is essentially a play where the offense is pushed by the rest of the team in hopes of a first down or touchdown. While it’s a controversial play, Kelce doesn’t appear to mind or implement it.

There was one downfall to it, he said.

“Man, all the weight and everything lying up on top of you,” Kelce told NBC’s Devin McCourty in October. “And you’ve got to wait for everybody else to get up before you can get up. It’s a grueling play, for sure. And, you know, if you do it right, you’re at the bottom … “If, if you’re not at the bottom, it usually didn’t go well.”