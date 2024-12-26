Screengrab via Netflix

Netflix made their big NFL debut on Christmas Day. And while the streaming platform pulled out all the stops to make it special, they couldn’t quite get everyone on board with all the festivities.

The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Houston Texans 31-2 and stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were interviewed after the game by Good Morning Football host and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

In trying their best to have a new food-related tradition in line with the famous Thanksgiving turkey legs and turduckens, Netflix presented the players with custom made red velvet football cakes for the game balls.

But showing the discipline that has led them to first place in the AFC North, both Jackson and Henry refused to partake in the Christmas football cakes to preserve their diets, even after Erdahl tried her best with some live television peer pressure.

Instead, they left it for Erdahl to do the honors instead.

Lamar and Derrick were not about to eat cake after the game 😂#NFLonNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/Waw5ab96ga — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2024

More power to both Jackson and Henry for having the willpower to not take a giant bite out of those cakes. Red velvet? C’mon now. Not that many people could say no to that… as was the case earlier in the day when Travis Kelce decided to dive right in after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nothing like a postgame red velvet football cake!!@tkelce @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/QUdZk65tJo — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) December 25, 2024

Now that’s the moment that you were thankful for Netflix’s super high quality picture and sound, right?

If the Chiefs and Ravens meet in the postseason we can’t wait for this moment to be highlighted as either symbolic of the ultra high level focus that will finally see Baltimore get past Kansas City, or the freewheeling carefree nature that will lead to another Chiefs championship.