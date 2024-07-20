Lamar Jackson is contesting Troy Aikman’s use of the “EIGHT” brand in his apparel line. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports Nathan Ray Seebeck (Jackson); USA Today Sports James D. Smith (Aikman)

Lamar Jackson has sent a message of sorts to ESPN’s Troy Aikman.

Leave the No. 8 — or Eight — alone.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback, who wears that number on his jersey, has filed two complaints with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office blocking Aikman’s attempt to expand the “Eight” branding into apparel and other merchandise.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback also famously wore the No. 8 on his way to three Super Bowl championships. He has a beer brand, EIGHT Elite Light Lager, that was honored as the No. 1 new independent beer brand in 2022. He has been very active in promoting it.

AUTHENTICITY MATTERS: This July 4th, join me in celebrating with a true American beer🇺🇸🍺 pic.twitter.com/OxijfwvEjD — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 26, 2023



According to ESPN, Jackson owns or has applied for trademarks on his popular “Era 8” line, and several other variations using the number. He claims those trademark filings predate Aikman’s bid to trademark “Eight.” Jackson’s filing contends that Aikman’s attempt to use “Eight” is “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” the public and that products from Aikman’s FL101 company are “highly similar in sound, appearance, connotation, and commercial impression.”

Jackson filed the complaint July 9. Aikman has until Aug. 18 to appeal. The more interesting dates might be Oct. 21 and Nov. 25, when the Ravens appear on Monday Night Football, with Aikman on the call.

[ESPN]