Photo credit: Sara Ellison

Whatever big halftime speech John Harbaugh might be planning for Christmas Day, Lamar Jackson doesn’t want to hear it.

Netflix has a star-studded cast of teams and announcers for its first ever NFL broadcast on Christmas Day. And even though Jackson will be playing in one of those games Wednesday afternoon, the Ravens quarterback is much more interested in Beyoncé’s halftime show.

While speaking to the media on Monday, one reporter asked Jackson if it was disappointing that Beyoncé is performing in a halftime show that he can’t watch considering he’ll be busy trying to beat the Houston Texans.

Let it me known that Lamar Jackson WILL be watching Beyonce at halftime on Christmas Day. “Sorry Harbaugh.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDvYJJ8K3m — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 23, 2024



“No, cause I’m gonna go out there and watch,” Jackson said with a smirk. “I’m gonna go out there and watch, man. First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out and watch. Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

But what if they’re losing? Jackson isn’t going to go out and watch Beyoncé if Baltimore is losing, right? Surely, he’ll listen to Harbaugh’s halftime speech instead of watching Netflix’s halftime show if they’re losing.

“I’m not even thinking about the lead,” Jackson said. “I was just thinking about seeing Beyoncé for the first time. Not saying it like that, no disrespect. I know how people can take things. Pause.”

Amazing. Harbaugh might not approve, but Evan McPherson certainly does. Surely sports media will remain calm and levelheaded if Jackson steps onto the field for halftime and the Ravens end up losing the game.

