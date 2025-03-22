Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Quite a few NFL players have gone on to successful acting careers, from Jim Brown and Alex Karras to Fred Dryer, Ed Marinaro and Howie Long.Lamar Jackson appears next in line to try his hand as an actor.

People magazine reported this week that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback will appear in an upcoming episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.

Jackson will guest star in an episode of the show’s fourth season, playing a character named E-Tone.

The two-time NFL MVP is hyped for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Jackson said in a statement to People.

Set in the 1990s, the show follows the early years of Kanan Stark (the character first played by producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the Power Universe), as he helps his mom’s drug business in South Jamaica, Queens.

Jackson’s role in the upcoming episode is unclear, but People took a look at some teaser photos and deduced he’ll be involved somehow with Unique (played by rapper Joey Bada$$).

Jackson told People that E-Tone is “a deadly, dangerous character” and “you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

It would definitely be a bad idea for anyone on the show to try to outrun the mercurial Jackson.

New episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere on Fridays at midnight (ET) on Starz. No word on when Jackson’s episode will air.