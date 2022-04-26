The Los Angeles Rams have been very active about trading away their NFL Draft picks. That move to offload picks for NFL-ready talent paid off, as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI and have the team to potentially go back-to-back.

As they’re not picking until the end of the third round, the Rams have some free time on their hands. The Rams took the “when in Rome” approach and went all Hollywood, releasing a faux heist movie trailer called On The Clock: The House Always Wins, which features a bunch of Rams’ players and movie stars.

The result is a brilliant creation that stars Dennis Quaid as Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Josh Holloway as GM Les Snead, Scott Eastwood as head coach Sean McVay, Tyrese Gibson as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Brody Jenner as VP of football administration Tony Pastoors, along with players Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee, and Matthew Stafford.

The Rams found a nice balancing act between being “over-the-top,” but doing it in a way that’s not overly cheesy. And the players involved were surprisingly good actors.

As far as this weekend is concerned, the Rams only have two of their original draft picks (fifth and seventh round). The Rams traded their first four picks, as well as their sixth rounder, but received a third round 2020 Resolution JC-2A pick as well as four total compensatory picks in the fourth and sixth rounds. So even though there will be a lack of top picks, the Rams will be very busy on Saturday. That’s when they’ll look to pull off their plan and “steal the draft.”

[Photo: Los Angeles Rams]