Credit: @Kyle_Youmans on X

Kyle Youmans is the new voice of the Baltimore Ravens.

The team announced Wednesday that Youmans will serve as its radio play-by-play announcer and take on a leading role across Ravens-owned programming, including video, radio, and podcast content. He will also contribute to Hearst-owned programming on WBAL NewsRadio, 98Rock, and WBAL-TV, and will call all preseason TV telecasts alongside analyst Rod Woodson.

We’re excited to introduce the new Voice of the Ravens. Welcome to Baltimore, Kyle Youmans! pic.twitter.com/4q2WEhXHOn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 24, 2026

Youmans spent the last seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys‘ media team, where he hosted more than 1,000 episodes of team content and handled play-by-play for multiple TV and radio broadcasts. He is also a University of North Texas graduate, a Compass Media Networks college football and basketball play-by-play voice, and was the TV voice of the Texas Legends — the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate — for four seasons.

He becomes just the third radio play-by-play announcer in the franchise’s 31-year history, following Scott Garceau (1996-2005) and Gerry Sandusky, who held the role for 20 seasons before announcing his retirement in April. Sandusky, who spent 42 years in Baltimore broadcasting and nearly four decades at WBAL-TV, signed off one final time on April 17, citing a desire to spend more time with his family following the birth of his grandchildren.

“It’s hard to explain until that moment arrives in your life when something you have loved doing,” Sandusky told Awful Announcing following his retirement, “and I have loved doing these games and these broadcasts, gets eclipsed by what you know is now the new center of your universe.”

He also told AA in the same interview that the decision crystallized during the Ravens’ final game of the season in Pittsburgh, when he told Woodson on the walk back to the hotel that it would be his last.

The search to replace him had its own subplot. Veteran NFL broadcaster Bill Rosinski — who called games for ESPN Radio, Westwood One, the Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers over more than three decades — went public in May after receiving a form rejection letter from the team despite meeting every requirement listed in the job posting.

The Ravens ultimately landed on Youmans, a 30-year-old with deep roots in team-produced content rather than traditional radio.