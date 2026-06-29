Photos courtesy of Kyle Youmans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Since their inaugural season in 1996, there have been only a few radio play-by-play broadcasters for the Baltimore Ravens. This fall, fans will hear the franchise’s third voice.

Last week, the Ravens officially announced that Kyle Youmans will be on the broadcast. He replaces Gerry Sandusky, who announced his retirement in April. Youmans comes over from the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent seven seasons with the team’s media team.

Unlike Sandusky, Youmans has no direct ties to the region. The 30-year-old is a Waco native and a graduate of the University of North Texas. However, like Sandusky, he hopes to have a long and impactful career for one of the NFL’s model franchises. We recently caught up with Youmans to discuss his new gig.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How did you find out that you got the job?

Kyle Youmans: “I was at home with my family and my triplets. I went into our guest bedroom and flipped on the video. The first thing they said was, ‘How does the family feel about moving to Baltimore? We’d love for you to be the next voice of the Ravens.’ That was an emotional moment. It was surreal to hear, because going into the video call, you never know whether it’s going to be a good or bad call. I know some of the other announcers who were part of the process and then got deep into it, and they had a bad call. So it was humbling to be chosen as the next voice.”

How difficult is it to get play-by-play jobs?

“I’m even fortunate to be on the younger end of my career when I do get a job like this. So, it’s not something I’ll take for granted. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a dream come true.

“I’ve been working at trying to be the voice of a professional team since I was 15. It’s been half my life trying to put together the reels, the confidence, and the vast skill set. The things I’ve already accomplished in this business are astonishing and hard to believe. If you had told a 15-year-old me that I would be able to do it, I don’t think I would have believed you.”

Here’s a sample of what a play-by-play call from new Voice of the Ravens @Kyle_Youmans is going to sound like❗️ pic.twitter.com/LsAKmooXN4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 25, 2026

Did you approach the Ravens, or did they contact you?

“It was a mix of both. I had to apply directly to show my interest, submit reels, and put together a resume specifically for the Ravens. But I had a connection on the search committee, not the main decision-maker, who at least helped me early on by putting my name at the top of the list. And then the rest I had to do myself through the interview process.”

What was the in-person audition like?

“We did a podcast where we sat down with one of the staff members. We recorded about 30 minutes. We did a teleprompter TV show, kind of a highlight reel-type show, just to show what we could do in the studio. We did an interview segment with one of the special teams’ coaches. And then the last thing we did was have Rod Woodson come in and call one of the games from last season.”

Had you met Rod Woodson before?

“I met him for the first time during the audition process, immediately shook his hand, and told him I’ve been a fan of his from afar for a long time. His humility stood out to me first. He was so humble. You would never guess he was one of the best to ever play the position. I can’t wait to keep picking his brain about football. The fun we’re going to have on a broadcast will radiate through the speakers. I hope.”

Day 1 is in the books!



Extremely grateful for the huge Baltimore and #Ravensflock welcome! @LCatherine12 and I are overwhelmed with the love and I can not WAIT to get to work! pic.twitter.com/mrs4CWvV4W — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) June 24, 2026

What else happened that day?

“We had a conversation with Sashi Brown, the team president, and then lunch with the analytics department. It was a busy, jam-packed day. When I was done, I felt exhausted. But I felt it was a really cool process, and I learned a lot. I felt good. I felt confident leaving the building because I put my best foot forward. I prepped the right way. I felt like the interviews went well, and I connected well with the front office and some decision-makers in the building. I loved my conversation with Sashi Brown, and I can’t wait to have more with him down the line.”

Has Gerry Sandusky offered any advice?

“He did reach out. We had a conversation after the announcement… When I said, ‘I have big shoes to fill,’ his immediate response was, ‘Just wear your own shoes. Pave your own path. Walk your own path. The passion and style with which you’ll do it will resonate with the fan base, and they’ll resonate with Ravens fans. Be yourself, walk in your own shoes, and it’ll all work out in the end.’ That was really encouraging for me to hear.”

Do you have any connections to the Ravens’ players or coaching staff?

“No. I mean, Chidobe Awuzie was with Dallas for a while, and he’s really the only player I know. Even then, I never really had a great relationship with him because it was during COVID, and we weren’t around players. So I’m looking forward to reconnecting and reintroducing myself when I get there. But, yeah, the lack of connections is crazy. I went to college with Zach Orr. He was the defensive coordinator there last year, but he’s no longer there.”

Who were your broadcasting role models when you were young?

“One was Eric Nadel, the voice of the Texas Rangers. I grew up listening to Rangers baseball. He sent me a couple of text messages, saying how proud he was, and that really meant a lot. The other is John Morris, the voice of Baylor athletics. I grew up in Waco, so hearing him on football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, all of it growing up was significant in building my love of all sports.”

What is it like being the father of 2-year-old triplets?

“Being the voice of the Ravens is the thrill of my career. Being the father of triplets is the thrill of my lifetime. They’re the reason I do this. They’re the reason I work so hard. My wife (Laurina) is an absolute saint and rock star, and she’s the greatest mother and partner on the planet. It would never be possible to be in this position without her hard work and her commitment to being a great mother and role model for our kids. It makes me emotional to think that they’re going to grow up in a great community like Baltimore.”