The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers three times this season.

When they played in September, the 49ers scored two offensive touchdowns in a 17-13 win. In their season finale showdown, however, they failed to score any touchdowns in a 13-3 loss that cost them the NFC West. And when the two teams met again in the Divisional Round, the wheels came off in a 41-6 trouncing that ended San Francisco’s season.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still made it to the Super Bowl, though as a guest analyst for NBC. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are playing the New England Patriots.

In theory, Shanahan is the perfect coach for NBC to have on its pregame show. He has an extensive history of coaching against Seattle and can provide insight into what makes them tick and how the Patriots could potentially beat them.

To his credit, Shanahan was brutally honest about just how much insight he could provide on how to score on this Seattle defense.

“I know you guys want my expert opinion, but I haven’t scored a touchdown on [the Seahawks] the last two times we’ve played them, so I don’t know how good that is,” said Shanahan on NBC.

The San Francisco coach is admittedly selling himself short. Between 2022 and the first 2025 meeting, he was 7-1 against Seattle. However, before that, he went 2-8 against them in the 10 meetings before that. Recently, the Seahawks have regained momentum, but this rivalry remains a back-and-forth battle for NFC West supremacy.