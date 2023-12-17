CBS Sports Network analyst Kyle Long, screengrab via Twitter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers under Mike Tomlin have been known as a model franchise, consistently able to turn out winning season after winning season no matter who is on the roster. But there might finally be some cracks starting to emerge in the Steelers franchise, and NFL analyst are speaking out about the lack of effort and leadership on display.

Specifically, former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long, analyst on CBS Sports Network’s That Other Pregame Show, took exception to the effort of star wide receiver George Pickens.

Long called out Pickens for his blocking, which left a lot to be desired as he refused to block a Colts defensive back with his running back being tackled right beside him. He also pointed out Pickens getting beat to a ball and getting “Randy Mossed between the hashes.”

"When Mitch throws you a jump ball and you're the biggest, freakiest guy on the field and you get Randy Mossed between the hashes- I take issue with it." — @Ky1eLong on George Pickens pic.twitter.com/EaIjb48UJZ — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

Long admitted he was frustrated by Pickens not helping out former teammate Mitch Trubisky, who was starting for Kenny Pickett. But maybe the most surprising thing was his questioning of the Steelers organization.

“I think that this team doesn’t have leadership. I think that this team, they choose their leader by who’s the most skilled guy on the field,” Long said. “And unfortunately for them #14 George Pickens is the most talented guy on this football team. And it’s week after week I question the leadership, the coaching, the presence of mind, and it’s George Pickens often in this conversation.”

Although it may seem like the sky is falling in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still 7-7 with a shot at the playoffs. If Long is that hard on them, imagine what he may have to say about the many NFL teams that are truly terrible.