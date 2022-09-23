There will be a new face on The NFL Today this Sunday.

On Friday, CBS Sports announced that NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt would be making appearances throughout the season.

Starting this Sunday, @kylebrandt will contribute to The NFL Today. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/hvgPFvC8zq — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 23, 2022

It’s been one hell of a past couple months for Brandt, who will reunite with his former Good Morning Football panelist Nate Burleson on The NFL Today. In August, Brandt signed a deal with Omaha Productions, which includes a podcast on ESPN called Kyle Brandt’s Basement. Earlier this month, he signed a long-term deal with NFL Media that kept him on Good Morning Football.

Now, Brandt is following in Burleson’s footsteps by making appearances on The NFL Today. This seems like a great way to integrate new talent onto a pregame show, especially with many of the pregame stalwarts getting older and further removed from their on-field days.