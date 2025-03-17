Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Myles Garrett may no longer be the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL thanks to Ja’Marr Chase, but Cleveland Browns are still paying the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year a pretty penny.

In fact, rather than moving forward with his previous trade request, Garrett opted to recommit to Cleveland for the foreseeable future, by way of a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns.

This past Friday, the six-time Pro Bowl selection took part in a press conference, which marked his first public comments since rescinding his trade demand to sign the record-breaking deal. And as one might expect, he explained his change of heart with the typical clichés that we’ve become accustomed to from athletes who find themselves in such situations.

“I think I had some frustration, and I feel like that helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but needed to be had,” Garrett told reporters. “That created a little more discourse, helped build some relationships and reaffirm them, and now I feel like we’re in a better place. Now we can move on and grow from there.”

Despite Garrett’s explanation, the perception surrounding his decision to remain in Cleveland very much remains that he’s prioritizing money over winning. And to that end, the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt believes that the 29-year-old would’ve been better served leaning into the financial aspect of his new deal.

“I was so impressed and proud and grateful to the Cleveland Browns for making an offer of that stature,” Brandt said on Monday’s episode of Good Morning Football while mimicking what he believes Garrett should have said. “Number one, it would be irresponsible to my family to walk away from that level of financial security. Part of the reason I’m here is the money. I’m going to shoot you straight.”

But while money was assuredly a motivating factor in Garrett signing his new deal for obvious reasons, Brandt also believes that it can help explain the former No. 1 overall pick’s about-face regarding the state of the franchise.

“However, number 2, the Browns organization also showed a great deal about how they feel regarding the future,” he continued. “The fact that they wouldn’t let their best player leave, wouldn’t trade me and made me an offer I can’t refuse, tells me in fact how serious they are about winning. I understand they could have traded me for many picks and began that very rebuild that I told you all I wanted no part of, but they didn’t. I saw them like I’ve never seen them before because they’ve never made a deal like this before. It was about the money. And the money said we want to win and we want to do it now and we don’t want to do it without you.”

This is what I wish Myles Garrett said at his press conference 💰🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/4TpRTaqsTp — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 17, 2025

While an athlete publicly admitting that “it was about the money” would certainly be unique, it would also be refreshingly transparent. And to Brandt’s point, it also doesn’t have to be rooted in greed as it can also help explain why Garrett is opting to remain with the Browns after publicly stating his desire to leave in order to compete for a Super Bowl.

Garrett’s explanation may have sufficed — and ultimately, it’s his play that will matter most — but Brandt’s would have been even better. And in the event that you happen to be athlete who finds yourself needing to explain why you’re prioritizing dollar signs over Ws, the NFL Network star says that he’s available for hire, “for a far, far, far lesser number than Myles Garrett is there for hire.”