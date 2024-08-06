Credit: Kyle Brandt

Jamal Adams’ time with the New York Jets hasn’t exactly been remembered too fondly. But there’s a moment that stood the test of time. It’s now been meme’d repeatedly, but during training camp in August 2018, Adams joked that the Jets “must’ve cut me” after he was locked out of the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Despite a malfunctioning key code, the Jets didn’t cut Adams. Instead, they sent him to Seattle in exchange for a package of first-round picks that ultimately landed them Alijah Vera-Tucker and Garrett Wilson.

That seemed to work out well for Gang Green, but the meme lives on.

Speaking of the meme, Good Morning Football was live from One Jets Drive on Monday. While the show, in its new iteration, is now broadcast from Los Angeles, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager have stayed behind in the Northeast. So, they could make the trek out to see the Jamal Adams-less Jets, and the ever-eccentric Brandt had to recreate the moment.

GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL, live from Jets Camp right now. pic.twitter.com/ecQFJDOjNX — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 5, 2024

Funnily enough, it happened on Monday, Aug. 6 (nearly six years ago); perhaps that’s what sparked Brandt’s creative juices. This was planned. Brandt wiping out as Michael Buffer reintroduces Good Morning Football? Not so much.

Only those chronically online or fans of the New York Jets understood what bit Brandt was going for. Adams, now with the Tennessee Titans, lives infamously in Jets lore, but this moment highlights one of the more bright spots during the LSU product’s tenure in New York.

While the Jets may have moved on, Brandt’s dedication to the bit is undeniable.

[Kyle Brandt]