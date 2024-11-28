Photo credit: Good Morning Football

Since Good Morning Football’s production moved from New York to Los Angeles, it’s changed some things for the talent. While some of them didn’t physically move coasts, the time difference naturally makes it different.

Kyle Brandt explained on SI Media with Jimmy Traina that his morning commute has shifted.

“I do a four-hour show now every day instead of a three-hour show, and it’s a couple hours later,” Brandt said. “It affects my life a lot in the morning because, you know, just driving in — I live outside the city — driving in at 6:00 a.m. now instead of 4:30 a.m., which sucks, but I get through it.”

GMFB airs Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. ET—10:00 a.m. ET on NFL Network (it then re-airs). After that, at 10:00 a.m ET and 11:00 a.m. ET, they do a show, GMFB OT, which airs on Roku and is syndicated to local affiliates in every major media market. The main show starts one hour later than it did before.

Some local affiliates get one hour of the OT show, some get two. So, four hours of shows for Brandt, as he mentioned.

The nine-year GMFB veteran said the OT show is oftentimes sandwiched near Judge Judy. Who doesn’t love that?

Brandt said the move to a later start time makes a huge difference with his commute time.

“You know how you put in the navigation and it’ll say like, 23 minutes, and then it’ll say 57 minutes, but the 57 minutes is red? And you’re like, ‘Ah, Christ! That’s every single morning just in the car — it’s different, it’s not like driving down the FDR in the pitch black and there’s no traffic because no other lunatics are awake, now there’s a lot of lunatics awake and I’m one of them,” Brandt said about the new setup.

He admitted he’s an endless scroller with the typical “stupid crap” you and I look at, but he’ll prep, of course. Getting ready for what he’s going to say on the show.

Brandt and Peter Schrager are in New York about 90% of the time with sporadic trips to L.A. and he seems to be happy with it. The remote situation in media has come a long way.

“We’re now four years into this remote life in 2024, you turn on any ESPN show, I defy you to find one where someone isn’t remote,” Brandt said. “I watched Tony [Kornheiser] and [Michael] Wilbon doing remote for years and years and years so it wouldn’t have made sense back then, and now it’s just — it’s how we are.”

