Credit: NFL Network

Nowadays, it seems every sports fan has a setup with multiple screens in order to maximize their live sports consumption.

Not NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt. He rocks with one. And he doesn’t want to hear about what you have going on in your basement, either.

Appearing on the SI Media Podcast, Brandt went off on the new trend of sports fans asking people on social media to “rate their setup.”

"I don't have a goddamn Dave & Busters in my house. You're not gonna rate my set up. My set up in the same one that my dad had in 1983."

“I hate this thing online where people are, ‘rate my setup,’ and it’s them with 57 flat-screen TVs on some basement that’s 5,000 square feet, and they have the fridge next to their couch, they have the dog sitting there,” Brandt explained. “I have a couch and a television. I don’t have a goddamn Dave & Buster’s in my house. You’re not going to rate my setup. My setup is the same one that my dad had in 1983. And I like my setup. I do RedZone, and occasionally I’ll jump to a game that I want to focus on, where I want to get more of the full story than a RedZone.

“You know, I’ll listen to [Bill] Simmons and Cousin Sal, and they’re talking about, ‘Oh, I put this game in the octo, I put this game and I focused on this game,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re producing? You’re in the production truck?’ I don’t do it like that.”

Points for keeping it real, Kyle. Clearly, not all of us have succumb to TikTok-era attention spans that require watching several games at once.

But as someone who recently downgraded from a two-TV-setup to a single TV for reasons outside of my control, I can confirm that you don’t know what you’re missing until you try it for yourself.