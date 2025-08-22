Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When it comes to the NFL’s status as a 365-day-a-year product, there is no bigger driving force than the Dallas Cowboys.

But between the recently released Netflix docuseries on their 1990s glory days and their highly publicized negotiations with star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, at least one prominent NFL personality is beginning to question if America’s Team is more of a content factory than it is a football franchise.

During Friday’s episode of Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt examined the recent developments in Dallas. And in doing so, he was led to the conclusion that winning football games may no longer be the Cowboys’ top priority.

“I think Jerry is enjoying this. Jerry’s chewing scenery. Jerry’s improvising. Jerry’s re-writing lines,” Brandt said before playing a clip of the Cowboys owner telling Michael Irvin that Parsons’ agent told him to stick his offer “up our a**.”

“It’s almost like he’s saying that so they can put it in the trailer for the next documentary. Like he’s even pausing after the line to have a clear edit point. Alright, so this thing where he says he offered Micah Parsons the most guaranteed money ever for a defensive player, is that true? And is anybody else skeptical that that’s true? The part about ‘shoving this’ and the agent. Did he say that? I don’t think that’s true. You’re being bombastic and saying lines and making content. If you look at the Cowboys right now, are they becoming a media company right in front of us? Are they becoming a content company, where they do football but they also do content maybe first.”

Are the Dallas Cowboys becoming a content company that also does football? pic.twitter.com/8VowFxLtvr — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 22, 2025

Brandt proceeded to point to the existence of not only the new docuseries, America’s Team: The Gambler and his Cowboys, but also the Netflix series focused on the franchise’s cheerleaders, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Factor in Jones’ recent cameo on the Paramount+ series, Landman, and it’d be impossible not to notice the franchise’s media-centric approach.

“It’s all content,” the former Real World star said. “And that’s fine. It’s 2025. But meanwhile, you have a game in 13 days and your best player on defense is not out there. So at this point, if you had to really really make Jerry choose, would 2025 Jerry Jones rather win a Lombardi Trophy or an Academy Award? Which one is it? Like which is the priority?”

Having recently consumed the aforementioned docuseries, I feel confident in saying that Jones’ answer to that hypothetical would be “both.” But based on the Cowboys’ recent results, it’s also fair to wonder whether that would even be possible.