Photo credit: ‘Good Morning Football’

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys have Kyle Brandt feeling absolutely nothing.

The NFL Network host usually feels something, whether it’s about anonymous quotes about Shedeur Sanders or the baffling lack of draft buzz around Cam Ward. But not for the Cowboys—certainly not the way other networks, which Brandt has previously mocked for fawning over “America’s Team,” seem to.

“Let me explain why—they’re by far the least interesting team in their division. By far, fourth out of four,” Brandt said on Monday’s Good Morning Football. “And I don’t know if that’s ever been true in my entire life; even the Dave Campo era had more sizzle than this team. Even smaller-market teams are headlights and neon compared to ‘America’s Team.’ The Titans are way more interesting. The Jaguars are way more interesting. The Dallas Cowboys’ coaching hire (Brian Schottenheimer) was not a bold choice; it was sensible. The Dallas Cowboys’ first-round draft pick (Tyler Booker) was not a bold choice; it was practical.

“The not paying Micah [Parsons] storyline is a re-run of an episode we’ve seen 10 times from this team. The quarterback (Dak Prescott) is the quarterback. He’ll be very good — not great — say the right things, will get paid, and will do it again next year.

“The most interesting thing that has happened in the last calendar year for the Dallas Cowboys—and I don’t even think it’s close — is the owner’s breathtaking cameo in a television show called Landman, which was beautiful, amazing. And really sad that was the most dynamic thing we’ve seen.”

I was asked my feelings on the 2025 Cowboys. I don’t have any. pic.twitter.com/kUKfmYCW9C — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 5, 2025

Brandt’s not wrong. Jerry Jones’s cameo was objectively impressive.

But it says something when your team’s most compelling storyline has nothing to do with football.

“They are currently like the Tupperware of teams,” he said. “It’s just something you have. You don’t think about it. You don’t care about it. You put the spaghetti in it. You put it in the fridge. You have no attachment to it at all. It just serves a practical need of being one of the teams in the NFC East.

“I think the Cowboys fans themselves are passing the time, grumbling about No. 2 receivers, cursing Jayden Daniels, hoping Jaxson Dart isn’t as good as he is, and praying that the Eagles are gentle this year because they weren’t last year.”

Don’t misconstrue what Brandt’s saying. It’s not that he feels anything negative about the Cowboys. He just feels nothing at all. Numb. And while it’s unlikely other networks will share the same indifference as the longtime NFL Network mainstay, his apathy speaks louder than anything.

“I feel nothing,” Brant adds. “And I dare you to find me if you feel anything at all.”

And if indifference is the worst thing you can feel about a team built for headlines, then the Cowboys may finally have something worth worrying about.

You know, besides the sun at AT&T Stadium.