It’s unclear whether Kyle Brandt and Terrel Bernard had any sort of relationship before the 2022 NFL Draft.

But by this point, the NFL Network star and Buffalo Bills linebacker will be linked together for the rest of their lives.

Three years ago, Brandt enthusiastically (is there any other way he would do it?) announced the then-Baylor star as the Bills’ third-round pick. And on Friday, the former Real World: Chicago star revealed yet another milestone in Bernard’s career, breaking the news of his four-year, $50 million contract with the Bills on Good Morning Football.

“I find it perfect that while the world obsesses over the industry insiders scanning the news for bigger names in bigger markets, the Buffalo Bills are taking care of their own right under your noses,” Brandt said in a clear ode to his draft day announcement three years ago. “So Mafia, mount up! And every other fanbase out there, listen up; Chiefs fans, Ravens fans, Raiders fans. Because I hold in my hand, the most important contract news of any player this offseason. Because this is the only one of these players who will win the Super Bowl this season.

“Pray for the tables, my friends. Because the Buffalo Bills have reached an extension with the 89th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, four-years, $50 million, homegrown, he ain’t going anywhere. My man, Terrel Bernard, linebacker, Baylor, boom!”

Not only did Brandt pay homage to Bernard with how he worded his announcement regarding the extension, but he also wore the same Bills throwback jacket that he wore during the draft (it’s unclear whether he was also wearing the same red and blue Zubaz pants). And much like the 2022 NFL Draft, he also held a buffalo chicken wing while announcing the news, although he later admitted that it was a different wing than the one he held on stage in Las Vegas three years ago.

While Bernard might not be the most high-profile player, it’s actually impressive that he and Brandt were able to keep the news under wraps long enough to pull off the draft day re-creation. And as far as Bills fans are concerned, hopefully the Good Morning Football host’s Super Bowl promise pays off this time, as it’s yet to in any of the first three years of Bernard’s Buffalo career.