NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner tweeted on Friday night that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer announced that he won’t be in studio for NFL GameDay Morning for Super Wild Card Weekend, but is “doing well” and hopes to return to the studio next weekend. It’s unclear if Warner will do NFL GameDay Morning — or any other NFL Network show — remotely in the meantime.

I’m so excited about the NFLs 1st “Super WildCard Weekend”… but at the same time bummed I won’t be in studio w/ my guys on @NFLGameday Morning bc I have recently tested positive for Covid… I’m doing well, going through protocols & hope to be back in studio next weekend! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 9, 2021

Warner, 49, has been with NFL Network since 2010, after putting together a remarkable NFL career that included two league MVP awards and the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP with the St. Louis Rams.

Earlier on Friday, NBC Sports announced that Mike Tirico will do play-by-play from home for Saturday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Football Team game due to COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, Tony Romo will reportedly provide his analysis remotely for Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on CBS.

On the college football front, Kirk Herbstreit called the Clemson-Ohio State CFP Semifinal from home for ESPN after testing positive for COVID-19, and ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe announced on Friday that she’ll miss Monday’s CFP title game coverage after also testing positive for the virus.