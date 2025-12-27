Credit: Kirk Herbstreit

Wherever Kirk Herbstreit goes, one of his golden retrievers goes with him.

More often than not these days, it’s Peter. And the two recently traveled to Kansas City for the Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

While Kirk was there to broadcast the game for Prime Video, he also had an ulterior motive. He wanted to make Broncos quarterback Bo Nix pet his dog.

“We had to make it happen with [Bo Nix] after last time 🤣🤣,” Herbstreit wrote in the caption to his video post from before the game.

We had to make it happen with Bo Nix after last time 🤣🤣 @NFLonPrime #peter pic.twitter.com/CZBveY4IJA — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 26, 2025

The attempt came a month after Nix’s initial meeting with Peter, which went viral when people noticed the quarterback ignoring the golden retriever and seeming to avoid petting him even after the dog jumped up to play catch with him.

This time, Nix went in for the pet, offering a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he had been so skittish last time.

“I just think when I was little I got attacked by one, and I didn’t know any better,” Nix told Herbsteit. “My family didn’t grow up with them. My whole family’s not really a dog family. We had one when I was a kid, and then it passed away, and we didn’t get a new one.”

Ironically, Nix has become known for the “overdogs” catchphrase he used after the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers, cementing their spot atop the NFL standings. Still, it was apparently out of character for him to befriend an actual dog.

“My wife will be shocked,” Nix added.