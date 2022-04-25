Kirk Herbstreit will not be a part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage this week after all.

On Monday, Herbstreit tweeted out the news, saying in a video that his doctors found a blood clot in his system and that he won’t be traveling out of an abundance of caution.

Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.



Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year. pic.twitter.com/UvBsI3TaUV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 25, 2022

That’s certainly an understandable decision for Herbstreit given the situation, and we wish him the best.

ESPN tweeted their best wishes to Herbstreit.

Herbstreit was scheduled to be part of ABC’s NFL Draft coverage from Las Vegas on the first two nights along with Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard.

Several prominent ESPN personalities will not be in Las Vegas for the Draft. In addition to Herbstreit, Adam Schefter won’t be attending due to his son’s college graduation, while Mel Kiper Jr will not attend in person (but will contribute remotely) due to his vaccination status.