By Sam Neumann on

Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t stop calling Brian Schottenheimer “Schotty” during Thursday Night Football, and viewers lost their collective minds.

The Lions rolled over the Cowboys 44-30 at Ford Field on Thursday night. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for three touchdowns. Detroit improved to 8-5. None of that mattered as much as Herbstreit’s insistence on calling Dallas’ head coach by his nickname every single time he mentioned him on Prime Video’s broadcast.

The Mariota comparisons aren’t wrong. Collinsworth and Tirico pronounced Marcus Mariota’s name correctly during Sunday’s Broncos-Commanders game — “Mah-ree-OH-tah” — but it became a story anyway because they said it so often and so emphatically. Schottenheimer might actually prefer being called “Schotty,” but it became a thing Thursday night for the same reason.

It got bad enough that the whole thing trended on X, where Grok’s AI-generated summary documented viewers comparing it to drinking games and begging him to stop.

To be fair, Herbstreit’s been doing this for years. When Georgia hired Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator in 2015, Herbstreit called it an “absolutely GREAT hire” and referred to him as “Schotty” then, too.

But knowing someone and broadcasting like you’re sitting next to them at a bar are different things. And when you’re calling a nationally televised NFL game, perhaps “Schottenheimer” should appear more than zero times.

