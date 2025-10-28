This originally appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything you need to know about the sports media world.

Kirk Herbstreit has spent years cultivating his reputation as the insightful voice who sees what others miss. Last Thursday night, he proved he can miss what everyone else sees.

During the Chargers’ 37-10 destruction of Minnesota, Herbstreit watched Carson Wentz throw his helmet in frustration and delivered a sermon about leadership, about being “the captain of the ship,” about how quarterbacks need to “hold some of that emotion in” even when they’re hurt.

Kirk Herbstreit on Carson Wentz: “When you’re the captain of the ship, you’re the quarterback, you gotta try to hold some of that emotion in. And I know he’s frustrated, and he’s hurt, but it’s Week 7. There’s a long way to go…” #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/rPr0GshjJm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 24, 2025

“It’s Week 7,” Herbstreit lectured. “There’s a long way to go.”

The long way turned out to be three days. On Monday, the Vikings announced Wentz would undergo season-ending surgery to repair what was eventually reported to be a dislocated shoulder with a torn labrum and fractured socket — an injury he’d been playing through since Week 5 in London.

Details on Carson Wentz: In the first half of the London game, Wentz suffered a dislocation that tore his labrum and fractured the socket, per The Insiders. He gutted out 2.5 more games for the #Vikings with a big stabilizing brace, while JJ McCarthy (high-ankle) recovered. https://t.co/JseMqJ7fmC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit watched a quarterback take five sacks with a dislocated shoulder, a torn labrum, and a fractured socket, saw him in obvious agony, heard Al Michaels note “he’s hurt,” and still decided the problem was Wentz’s body language. The “alpha” apparently needed to suffer in silence rather than show human emotion while his shoulder was literally falling apart.

This wasn’t just bad in the moment. It was worse with the context Herbstreit chose to ignore. Wentz had missed one snap after the initial injury in London, then played the entire second half wearing protective gear, completing all nine passes on a game-winning drive. He rested during the bye week, started against Philadelphia, then had just three days to recover before Thursday’s game against the Chargers. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game he’d been in constant contact with Wentz and the medical staff throughout the night.

Carson Wentz himself described it as “quite possibly” the most pain he’d experienced during a football game. He wore protective wrapping he’d never used before in his career, or “anything remotely close to,” in his words. After the game, he apologized to the equipment staff for throwing his helmet.

“Yeah, I’m not proud of that,” Wentz said. “Apologize to the equipment guys for that. But yeah, I was in a good amount of pain there.”

But sure, Kirk. The real issue was his attitude.

The irony is that Kirk Herbstreit got it exactly backward. Wentz’s helmet toss wasn’t evidence of poor leadership. It was evidence of someone who’d given everything he had physically and was furious he couldn’t do more. He’d gutted out two-plus games on a shoulder that needed immediate surgery, and Herbstreit’s takeaway was that he needed to fake it better for the cameras.

This is the problem when broadcasters prioritize narrative over what’s actually happening. Herbstreit had his “quarterback leadership” talking point ready and refused to let the reality of a player in genuine distress get in the way.

It’s not the first time a national broadcaster has misread injury severity in real time. But there’s a difference between not knowing the extent of an injury and watching someone in obvious pain while their broadcast partner acknowledges they’re hurt, then choosing to lecture them anyway about proper quarterback decorum.

When Justin Jefferson hypothetically throws a helmet, it’s a diva receiver being selfish. When a quarterback does it while playing through injuries that would sideline most players? That’s somehow worse because of some outdated code about stoicism.

Herbstreit’s made a career out of being the guy who “gets it” about football culture and what separates winners from losers. Thursday night showed the blind spot in that approach: Sometimes, a player throwing their helmet isn’t a character flaw. Sometimes it’s just a human being in excruciating pain who’s given everything they have.

Maybe next time a quarterback is visibly suffering, the captain of the TNF broadcast ship should hold some of that commentary in.